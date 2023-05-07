News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe makes bold Newcastle United change for Arsenal game

Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle United starting XI for this afternoon's home game against Arsenal.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 7th May 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:40 BST

Eddie Howe has fielded Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak up front together for the first time.

Newcastle United's head coach has made the change for this afternoon's home game against second-placed Arsenal.

Wilson – who came off the bench and scored twice in last weekend's 3-1 win over Southampton – replaces Anthony Gordon in the starting XI.

Speaking on Friday, Howe said: "It’s not the first time the temptation has been there to start them together.

"When you’re analysing the next game, you have to look at your opponents, yourselves and pick the best team to win the game. That is no different.

"I've thought about lots of different scenarios. My end decision has to be – what does the team need? Not what Callum or Alex needs. It's possible the team needs Callum and Alex, but that’s always been the case. It’s up to me to make the right call."

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin, sidelined for more than a month with a hamstring problem, is on the bench.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Wilson, Isak. Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximi, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson.

