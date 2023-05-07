Allan Saint-Maximin's teased his return to action with Newcastle United ahead of Arsenal's visit to St James' Park.

The winger has been sidelined since last month's 5-1 win over West Ham United with a hamstring problem.

However, Saint-Maximin, back in training, has hinted at a comeback against Mikel Arteta's side in a post on Twitter.

Eddie Howe issued an update on Saint-Maximin on Friday.

"Allan's trained," said United's head coach. "He trained yesterday. Great to see him back on the grass, trained very well too. Really pleased with that."

Asked if the 26-year-old was likely to be involved against Mikel Arteta's side, Howe said: "We'll wait and see. We'll make a decision on whether we involve him."

Midfielder Sean Longstaff is a doubt for the game with the foot injury he suffered in last week's win over Everton, while defender Jamaal Lascelles is expected to miss the third-placed club's remaining games with a calf problem.