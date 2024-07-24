Eddie Howe makes 'difficult' admission after Newcastle United departures confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has had his say on the departures of Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi from Newcastle United.

Staveley and Ghodoussi were instrumental in the takeover process and helped Howe following his appointment in November 2021. But the co-owners have now stepped away from the club to pursue other business interests with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and RB Sports & Media absorbing their 5.7% ownership stake.

It’s been a summer of change behind the scenes at Newcastle with the appointment of Paul Mitchell as the club’s new sporting director and James Bunce as performance director. The club have also sold two top prospects in Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More outgoings are expected this summer, with Howe admitting it has been a ‘difficult’ period behind the scenes.

On Staveley and Ghodoussi’s departure, the Newcastle boss said: “It’s difficult because they have been incredible for the football club along with everyone else. It has been a real team effort since I have been here.

“I built up a strong relationship with them. They were very active and vocal and supportive, not just for me but with staff and players and very supportive game day and very visible.

“That is another change at the football club. I can’t thank them enough for what they gave to me and the players and they help in various deals we have done and I wish them well in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. | AFP via Getty Images

There has been speculation surrounding Howe’s future at Newcastle with links to the recently vacated England manager’s position. But Howe insists he will remain as manager of the club as long as he receives the support necessary to do his job.

“As long as I’m happy in the position that I’m in,” he added. “As long as I feel supported by the football club and free to work in the way that I want to work, yes. That is the crucial thing.

“There has been a lot of change at the football club this summer. It has been a very difficult summer for everyone connected with the club. With change comes always a new feeling.

“You can point to PSR, Amanda and Mehrdad, a change in sporting director which, of course, influences me. These are all big changes. That is why I’ve made the points that I have because this has to work for Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not about me as the manager. I’m slightly irrelevant. It’s about making sure Newcastle United is as strong as it can be for the next season and beyond. We’ve all got to come together and make sure we are the force that we want to be.”

Howe added: “I have been really happy [at Newcastle] for two-and-a-half years. I have loved every second of the relationships that I’ve had and the way I’ve been able to work. I think that has brought success.