Newcastle United head coach has admitted he is ‘excited’ by the potential of 17-year-old winger Trevan Sanusi.

Sanusi has been with Newcastle’s first team since the trip to Germany last month and has been brought on as a substitute for the final half-hour in friendlies against Hull City and Urawa Red Diamonds.

England Under-17 international joined Newcastle from Birmingham City last summer and has made a positive first impression working with Howe.

“He’s definitely got talent,” Howe told The Gazette. “He’s very clever with the ball, he’s got lots of tricks in his bank that he can pull out from time to time.

“I’m excited by him, I think he’s got the basics of a really good framework to build from and it’s going to be up to us and him to develop those skills and talents.”

Sanusi made 22 appearances for the club’s academy last season, namely with the under-18s before making the step up into the under-21s. He also featured in the UEFA Youth League.

An England under-17s international, Sanusi reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City before moving to Tyneside from Birmingham City last summer.

But Howe is keen to protect the player from any potential hype.

He continued: “Certainly the Premier League is a totally different beast physically and that’s something he’s going to have to continuously work on but for someone so young I think he’s made a good impression.”

And it seems Sanusi is also staying grounded. Speaking after signing his pro deal, he said: “It’s overwhelming and a dream come true to sign my first professional contract as I’ve been working for it for my whole life. I’m really excited to keep pushing on and prove to everyone who gave me that contract.

“I stayed humble and didn’t expect it. I kept working hard until I got the contract, which I have now, but I’ll keep on working and won’t be stopping.

“I see a very good pathway in the academy and trying to make it into the first-team. I back myself to play as well as possible and try to do that, following in the footsteps of those who have done so this season.”