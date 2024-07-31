Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has responded to claims Newcastle United are close to a transfer ‘breakthrough’ while out in Japan.

Following Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium, Howe was quizzed on transfers for the second successive day.

When asked if a fifth summer signing was close, Howe said: “I hope so but I’ve got no idea how close things are. I hope so. We’re working hard to try and make that happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, Newcastle are close to a transfer breakthrough. It came after Howe addressed speculation linking the club with a move for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw ahead of the Urawa match.

When asked about Thiaw, Howe said: “No, there’s no update on that.

“I’m always reluctant to comment but he is a player that I know about of course from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he is a very good player.”

Newcastle signed four players on July 1 but haven’t made a signing since. Hall, a permanent arrival from Chelsea for £28million, played a full 90 minutes while Odysseas Vlachodimos was introduced for the remaining half-hour against Urawa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Ruddy was an unused substitute. Lloyd Kelly wasn’t involved in the squad but is expected to play against Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday.

Reflecting on the match, Howe added: “I thought it was a good game, good conditions for us to improve our fitness levels,” said Howe. A very hot and humid day. But actually by kick-off it was a little bit cooler for the players which certainly helped us.