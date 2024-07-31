Eddie Howe makes Newcastle United fifth summer signing admission after transfer 'breakthrough' claim
Following Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium, Howe was quizzed on transfers for the second successive day.
When asked if a fifth summer signing was close, Howe said: “I hope so but I’ve got no idea how close things are. I hope so. We’re working hard to try and make that happen.”
According to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, Newcastle are close to a transfer breakthrough. It came after Howe addressed speculation linking the club with a move for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw ahead of the Urawa match.
When asked about Thiaw, Howe said: “No, there’s no update on that.
“I’m always reluctant to comment but he is a player that I know about of course from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he is a very good player.”
Newcastle signed four players on July 1 but haven’t made a signing since. Hall, a permanent arrival from Chelsea for £28million, played a full 90 minutes while Odysseas Vlachodimos was introduced for the remaining half-hour against Urawa.
John Ruddy was an unused substitute. Lloyd Kelly wasn’t involved in the squad but is expected to play against Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday.
Reflecting on the match, Howe added: “I thought it was a good game, good conditions for us to improve our fitness levels,” said Howe. A very hot and humid day. But actually by kick-off it was a little bit cooler for the players which certainly helped us.
“Lots to improve but fundamentally another good attitude display from the players.”
