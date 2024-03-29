Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has issued a public plea to the Football Association not to extend Sandro Tonali's 10-month betting ban.

Howe hopes for no further consequences and admitted he would be 'hugely disappointed' if the £52million midfielder's return was pushed back from the initial August 27 date following an FA charge.

An FA statement released on Thursday, March 28 read: "Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

"It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023. Sandro Tonali has until 5 April 2024 to respond."

Tonali is currently serving a 10-month ban issued by the Italian Football Federation for betting offences committed during his time with AC Milan. The FA charge relates to alleged offences committed as a Newcastle player. “It was no surprise to us. Sandro, from day one, co-operated and was very honest with the club, with us, with the authorities in what he had done and the issues that he had, so [the FA charge] was no surprise," Howe admitted.

“Obviously it may have been a surprise externally for other people to hear this news, but we've been supporting him through this period."

If found guilty, Tonali could be issued a second ban by the FA. But it is hoped that will be served concurrently with his initial ban and not impact the player's return date.

“We don't know [if the ban will be extended], is the honest answer," Howe added. "I certainly hope for Sandro that there is no further consequences.

“He has suffered during this period, he has sought help, he's been very honest, he has admitted he has an issue, and I think the best thing for Sandro would be to resume his career having taken his punishment and having learned a lot of lessons from this.

"I would say at the moment that [the ban being served concurrently] is a hope, but we don’t have any specific information to say there is clarity on it. We hope, we certainly hope strongly for Sandro that will be the case. I will be hugely disappointed if that ban was extended." Although Tonali isn't allowed to play competitive or friendly matches for Newcastle he is able to train with his team-mates. Part of the player's initial ban includes a 'therapeutic plan and educational programme' in Italy which he must attend 16 times. "He is seeking help on a regular basis," Howe added. "This is something that won't go away for him, so he has regular meetings in Italy and in England to deal with the problems that he has.

“But I have to say mentally, he's been very good in his training sessions, he's been very good off the pitch. He's been a brilliant team-mate to the people here and supporting team-mates and training really well to set a positive example.

“His English has improved a lot as well, which has been great. He can communicate now really well with his team-mates, which is such an important thing.

“I'm really positive about his comeback, whenever that is, that he'll have a huge impact on the team."

Tonali's ban has been exasperated by the fact Newcastle have endured numerous injury issues throughout the campaign. But Howe insists he is not 'let down' by Tonali's alleged offences since joining the club.

"I don’t feel let down by that [Tonali gambling as a Newcastle player]," he continued. "Sandro has an illness. If this was associated with another form of illness, I think there would be a lot more sympathy and understanding.

"That illness did not stop the minute he moved to England. That illness was still there. It was only when everything that had happened - instantly he was very apologetic and sorry for what he had done - that he needed help. We have tried, along with Sandro’s representatives and his family, to get him the help that he needs to recover from this.