Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is not interested in becoming England’s new manager following Gareth Southgate’s departure.

Klopp was one of the main names linked with becoming new Three Lions boss following Southgate’s departure after England’s defeat in the final of Euro 2024 against Spain. Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season, announcing his intention to do so way back in January, revealing he was going to take a break from football before deciding on where he will make his return to the game.

Speculation linking him with becoming the USA’s next manager arose and ended very quickly earlier this summer, but Klopp has also emerged as a potential candidate for the FA to consider as they look for Southgate’s replacement. However, the German has revealed he will not consider becoming England’s new manager. Speaking at the International Coaches’ Congress in Wurzburg, Klopp said: “That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, 'I'll make an exception for you.' I know how lucky I am in this situation.

“There are a lot of managers here and the situation where the phone doesn't stop ringing and you can go anywhere is a fortune that few have. However, the timing couldn't be worse to contact me.”

Following Southgate’s departure, Graham Potter was immediately inserted as favourite to replace the Middlesbrough man with Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe also heavily-linked with the role. Howe has helped transform the Magpies from relegation candidates to European contenders and spoke earlier this week about speculation surrounding him and the England job, stating there had been ‘no contact’ from the FA over the role:

“Yeah absolutely no contact whatsoever from anybody and I'm fully committed to Newcastle.” Howe told reporters in Japan. “There’s nothing to talk about.

“No need to address the players. They know by how I act and how I am on a daily basis how committed I am to the club.”

