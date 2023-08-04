Newcastle are understood to have reached an agreement to sign the 20-year-old right-back on a deal totalling £35million including add-ons. Livramento is due for a medical on Tyneside as The Magpies prepare to compete in the Sela Cup this weekend.

Howe is often coy when asked about transfers, previously claiming to know nothing about Harvey Barnes’ imminent transfer from Leicester City despite the player physically being with the squad in the United States.

But during his Friday morning press conference, he certainly didn’t play the transfer down as he has done previously.

“I’m slightly in the dark on that unfortunately,” Howe said. “Let’s see what happens on that in the next couple of days, but I certainly like the player.”

Given that Howe has previously dismissed such questions, his response was certainly a promising one by his standards.

Livramento featured just twice in the Premier League last season after suffering a serious ACL injury in April 2022. And when asked if there were any concerns about Livramento’s fitness ahead of the new season, Howe gave another measured response.

“Without talking directly about Tino,” he added. “That is why we do thorough medicals and it’s down to that aspect of the football club to make sure the player’s we sign are in good physical condition.”

Livramento looks set to become the club’s fourth summer signing after Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.