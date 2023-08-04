News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United transfer given ‘here we go’ as loan exit agreed with Championship club

All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Newcastle United as the new season draws closer.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle United are now preparing for their final round of friendlies this weekend, taking on Nice and Villarreal over two days.

The Magpies are just a week away from kicking off their Premier League campaign, and expectations are high after more significant spending this summer, with Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali arriving. A Champions League campaign awaits Eddie Howe’s men, but there is still work to do before then, with Newcastle needing to balance the books ahead of the window slamming shut.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Livramento gets ‘Here We Go’

Newcastle are set to complete another big-money deal, with Southampton star Tino Livramento incoming.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has said: “Tino Livramento to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement reached between all the parties — as Southampton had what they wanted, package over £35m fee with add-ons. #NUFC Medical booked, long term deal agreed and new signing for Eddie Howe.”

Livramento was in-demand this summer, and Newcastle seem to have won the race, but the added spend will add pressure for the Magpies to secure some exits due to Financial Fair Play rules.

Ashby deal

Speaking of exits, it looks as though Newcastle have offloaded a young talent on a loan deal.

Harisson Ashby is set to be confirmed as a Swansea City player after a couple of days of traning with the Welsh side. Ashby joined Newcastle from West Ham earlier this year, and he will now head out to the Championship in order to play regular first-team football.

Swansea will be hoping to make a run at the playoffs this season after finishing last season strongly, although they do have a new manager in Michael Duff. Ashby should get opportunities, and Newcastle will be watching closely to see how he gets on.

