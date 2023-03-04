Eddie Howe makes Newcastle United transfer claim in wake of Carabao Cup defeat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe has relied heavily on a core group of 14 or 15 players this season, and United’s head coach was asked if more investment was needed in the summer transfer window to make the 25-man squad deeper and more varied.

“I don’t want to say we need to spend a huge fortune to improve, but part of that question is right,” said Howe, who took over in late 2021 when the club was 19th in the division.

“We need a bigger squad, we don’t have an abundance of players.

"We have been stretched at times this season, like every other Premier League team. We're going to need to do that (expand and improve squad] wisely and smartly. But i need to improve the players I have here too.”

First-half goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford decided the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Asked if the loss was a reminded of the quality of players now needed at the ambitious club, Howe said: “It’s difficult for me to say ‘yes, categorically, only money can do that’, because it takes away one of my core beliefs that you can improve players – and take them on a journey with you.

"You can achieve extraordinary things if they are committed to that process.

"If I say ‘yes, it’s only down to money’, I might as well not invest the time and energy that I do with my players.

"But there’s an element of truth in that you need investment to really compete at the elite level. And we’re talking to disturb the top group of teams. It’s difficult to do that without that investment.

"So I do feel we have more to go. But I also believe in the coaching process, and that we can get more out of our players than we currently are.”

Howe feels players like Casemiro are “unobtainable” – for now.

“Ideally, you would sign players who have been there and done it (like Casemiro), who are still in their best physical condition,” said Howe. “Those players are probably unobtainable at this moment in time.

"What we need when the transfer window opens is to invest in the right players, but that’s always a difficult process.”

Newcastle are restricted by financial fair play (FFP) rules after a spend of more than £250million in the last three transfer windows, though the club can invest more if it’s able to increase its commercial revenues over the coming months.

“I think FFP, as far as I’m aware, unless I’m told differently, will always be a short-term big issue for us,” said Howe, who has told winger Ryan Fraser to train with the club’s Under-21 squad.