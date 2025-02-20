Newcastle United return to St James’ Park this weekend aiming to right the wrongs of their defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

Despite heading to the Etihad Stadium with hope that they could finally end their long wait for a Premier League win at Eastlands, Eddie Howe’s side were completely dismantled by the reigning champions as they slipped up in the race for European qualification. This weekend offers them an opportunity to put that defeat behind them against another of their big rivals.

Nottingham Forest have been the surprise package of the season and will head to Tyneside sat third in the Premier League table - six points ahead of the Magpies. A win for Forest would see them open up a nine point gap on Newcastle - one that could prove insurmountable heading into the final 12 games of the season.

The challenge facing Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

The success of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this campaign has been built on a rock solid defence with Forest very rarely throwing away points once they have taken the lead. However, they did just that at the City Ground in the reverse fixture back in November with the Magpies scoring three unanswered second-half goals in-front of a jubilant away end to run-out 3-1 winners.

Alexander Isak poked home from a corner on that day before a stunning strike from Joelinton nudged his side ahead. Harvey Barnes then added a late third to seal all three points for the Magpies.

That performance on the bank of the River Trent was probably one of their best of the season to date. And it’s one that they could repeat this weekend, with two players potentially holding the key to success.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United’s £58m ‘cheat code’

Much like they discovered during both of their trips to the City Ground this season, Forest will be a very resilient side and the Magpies will face difficulty breaking them down. Only Arsenal and Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than Forest this season with Bournemouth, another side that have given Newcastle lots of problems this season, the only other team to concede less than 30 league goals so far this season.

It could be a tense and nervy afternoon on Sunday if they are unable to break the resistance of their visitors and one that could see Howe turn to his bench to give them the edge. He did that to great effect back in November and with Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson available this weekend, it could be something he utilises on Sunday.

Both Barnes and Wilson have suffered greatly with injury issues over the past couple of seasons and whilst they would both want to start games, their impact off the bench could give their side a major edge. Aston Villa on the opening day of last season was a perfect example of how they can be introduced from the bench and as natural goal scorers completely take the game away from an opponent.

I labelled the pair as a ‘cheat code’ after that game and it’s one that injuries have prevented Newcastle United from exploiting almost ever since. With 13 matches to go, it could be this ‘cheat code’ that gives Newcastle United the edge over their European rivals.