Arne Slot has confirmed that he will be without one of his key defensive options when his side face Manchester City and Newcastle United on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a point at Villa Park on Wednesday night. Arne Slot’s side took the lead against Aston Villa, before goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins put the hosts ahead at the break.

A 61st minute strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold levelled the game as both teams took home a share of the spoils. Just five minutes after levelling for his side, the England international was withdrawn by Slot and replaced by Conor Bradley.

However, Bradley lasted just 23 minutes on the pitch before himself being replaced by Jarrel Quansah. The young Northern Ireland international’s night ended prematurely because of injury, one that Slot has revealed will keep him out of Liverpool’s upcoming matches with Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Conor Bradley injury latest

Speaking post-match, Slot revealed that he is not hopeful of having the 21-year-old back in action for their next couple of matches: “It's difficult but he felt a bit when he made a sprint. He tried to continue but had to go out.” Slot said.

“All the time with injuries, I always say if the player wants to go out himself, it's not a promising sign. That will probably lead to the fact he’s 99.9% sure he is not available against City and I don’t expect him against Newcastle as well. Then we will have to see if it’s one or two weeks or if it’s going to be even longer.”

Bradley’s likely replacement

Alexander-Arnold will likely play at right-back when Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a match that could prove pivotal in Liverpool’s hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy for just the second ever time. Defeat in Manchester on Sunday, coupled with an Arsenal victory over West Ham on Saturday would see their lead at the top of the table cut to just five points.

The Reds then host Newcastle United on Wednesday night in a dress rehearsal for their Carabao Cup final contest next month. Alexander-Arnold’s introduction at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture helped spark Liverpool’s comeback in that match, although Anthony Gordon will feel he can get the better of his England teammate as he showed during their clash on Tyneside in August 2023.

Will Bradley be fit for the Carabao Cup final?

Liverpool have a weekend off following their clash with Newcastle United as the FA Cup takes centre stage. That will offer Bradley, Alexander-Arnold and co a chance to rest - an opportunity that they have not been afforded too often this season.

Whilst there will be hope that Bradley can feature at Wembley, Liverpool will be keen to ensure they don’t rush him back into action too soon, particularly if he has suffered a muscle injury.