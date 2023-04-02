Eddie Howe names 'creative' Newcastle United player in his thinking for Manchester United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the midfielder’s in Howe’s thinking for this afternoon’s game against Erik ten Hag’s side.

Asked what kind of role Anderson would have between now and the end of the season, United’s head coach said: "An important role. In a small squad, everyone’s important, and Elliot proved his worth (against Forest).

"He came on in a massive moment for us. The game was delicately poised, and he gave us impetus and energy and quality. He could have scored not just the goal that was disallowed, but he could have scored a couple of other goals as well, and he was creative, and I was really pleased with his impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson tweeted after the game: “Huge win for the boys man gutted it hasn’t stood let’s carry this momentum on!”

Fight for a place

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson celebrates after scoring a goal at the City Ground which was later disallowed.

Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin – who has trained this week – has revealed he had a chance to leave United in January’s transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old winger told Sky Sports: “I had the opportunity to go to another club in January, but the club said they want me to stay – and that I’m important.

"When you feel that the club, the manager and every single person in Newcastle wants you, then of course you want to stay.

“But the day I don’t have that feeling, for sure, I’ll have no other choice but to go to the place that really wants me.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I don’t think about that now. I’m really focused on my goal – helping Newcastle try and reach the Champions League.

“After that, I’ll think about what is best for me – and I’ll have a chat with the club and the manager about what they want. But I really want to see myself, and my future, here in Newcastle.