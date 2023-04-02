Eddie Howe names 'creative' Newcastle United player in his thinking for Manchester United
Elliot Anderson's in Eddie Howe’s thoughts for Manchester United’s visit to St James’s Park – after making a big impact off the bench in his last appearance.
Anderson had a goal controversially disallowed in Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break. The 20-year-old had replaced Allan Saint-Maximin, withdrawn because of a tight hamstring, at the City Ground.
And the midfielder’s in Howe’s thinking for this afternoon’s game against Erik ten Hag’s side.
Asked what kind of role Anderson would have between now and the end of the season, United’s head coach said: "An important role. In a small squad, everyone’s important, and Elliot proved his worth (against Forest).
"He came on in a massive moment for us. The game was delicately poised, and he gave us impetus and energy and quality. He could have scored not just the goal that was disallowed, but he could have scored a couple of other goals as well, and he was creative, and I was really pleased with his impact.”
Anderson tweeted after the game: “Huge win for the boys man gutted it hasn’t stood let’s carry this momentum on!”
Fight for a place
Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin – who has trained this week – has revealed he had a chance to leave United in January’s transfer window.
The 26-year-old winger told Sky Sports: “I had the opportunity to go to another club in January, but the club said they want me to stay – and that I’m important.
"When you feel that the club, the manager and every single person in Newcastle wants you, then of course you want to stay.
“But the day I don’t have that feeling, for sure, I’ll have no other choice but to go to the place that really wants me.
"But I don’t think about that now. I’m really focused on my goal – helping Newcastle try and reach the Champions League.
“After that, I’ll think about what is best for me – and I’ll have a chat with the club and the manager about what they want. But I really want to see myself, and my future, here in Newcastle.
“I haven’t played as much because the team was doing so well when I was injured, but I’m happy to fight for my place.”