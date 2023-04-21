Eddie Howe names Newcastle United 'option' for him against Tottenham Hotspur
Eddie Howe’s considering recalling Miguel Almiron to his Newcastle United starting XI.
Almiron came off the bench in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa after recovering from the thigh injury which had kept him out for a month.
The midfielder, the fourth-placed club’s 11-goal leading Premier League scorer this season, has trained well ahead of Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur, according to Howe.
Asked if Almiron was ready to start, United’s head coach said: “He’s an option. I’d say he’s in contention, yeah.
"He’s had minimal training. He’s trained this week, and trained well, as Miggy usually does. I was pleased to see him back on the pitch, but, prior to that, he had quite a long absence. So we’ll wait and see. I’ll try and make the right call for him – and the team.”
‘Horrible’ feeling
The loss at Villa Park had followed a run of five successive top-flight wins.
"I always say it (losing) is a horrible feeling, whether you're feeling it regularly – or whether you don't feel it as regularly as that,” said Howe, who will again be without winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
“Every defeat’s unique. There are ways to lose, and I think the optimum way to lose is you perform very well – and you're unlucky to experience defeat.
“Against Aston Villa, that was probably not the case. We felt we didn't perform, and we lost. That's the worst taste of defeat that you can have, so that's why we're fiercely determined to try to respond this weekend.”