Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player he's banking on for more goals

There had been speculation over Miguel Almiron’s future at the club at the start of the summer. However, Almiron, along with fellow midfielder Elliot Anderson, caught the eye during the club’s pre-season campaign.

Almiron scored six goals, two of them, memorably, coming in a spirited 3-2 defeat to Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

The 28-year-old only netted one club goal last season, but having watched him closely, Howe believes that Almiron can “add a bit of product” in the final third of the pitch.

“He’s done very well pre-season, Miggy,” said United’s head coach. “He’s an incredible athlete. Right from the first coupe of days in pre-season, he looked fitter than ever.

"He’s added goals during pre-season during his impressive performances. I’d love that to continue during the season. I don’t see any reason why not. If you look back at his goals, they’re high-quality goals against good opposition.

"We’re expecting a big season from him. He’s got every attribute that a team wants, and it’s just about adding a bit of product to all his good work.”

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron.

Howe is short of a striker following the departure of Dwight Gayle last month, and he hopes to sign another forward before the transfer deadline.