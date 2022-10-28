Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player in 'great shape' ahead of Aston Villa

Wilson’s started five Premier League games in a row since returning from the hamstring injury he suffered against Manchester City in August, and the striker took his goal tally for the season to three with a strike in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international – who still hopes to make Gareth Southgate’s squad for next month’s World Cup in Qatar – had a long spell out last season with an Achilles injury, and Howe was relieved to see him come through an “intense” three-game week.

“He's in great shape at the moment of the back of an intense period of games for us,” said United's head coach. “His outputs have been very good.”

Wilson hasn’t played for England since joining Newcastle two years ago, but Howe doesn’t need to remind Southgate of the 30-year-old’s qualities.

“I don't think I'd need to tell him about Callum as a player,” said Howe.

“He's worked with him, he's coached him.He knows the character inside and out like I do, so I don't think there would be too much to discuss in terms of giving information about Callum himself.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.