Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player 'pushing' for quick return from injury

Shelvey suffered a hamstring injury a friendly against Benfica late last month – and the midfielder’s facing three months on the sidelines.

Howe could choose to leave Shelvey out of his 25-man squad for the first half of the season given that he’s not expected to be fully fit before the World Cup, which kicks off in November.

United’s head coach, however, is minded to name Shelvey in his squad if there's any chance of him being fit before the tournament.

And Shelvey – who will trigger a contract extension if he plays three more games – is doing everything he can to make a timely return from injury.

“He’s doing well, pleased with his progress,” said head coach Howe. “Jonjo’s absolutely determined to come back as quickly as possible, which is great for us. So he’s pushing himself within the safe boundaries we’ve given him. But yeah, he’s naturally very keen to return. Football’s Jonjo’s life. Training is his life.”

Shelvey had worked through the summer to be fit for the new season.

Speaking last month, Shelvey said: “I’ve got three games to get another year, and hopefully I should do that this season. I mean, I’d be a bit worried if I didn’t!