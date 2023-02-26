News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United suffer Bruno Guimaraes injury blow

Bruno Guimaraes has suffered an injury on his comeback from suspension in Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final defeat.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Manchester United won 2-0 at Wembley this afternoon thanks to a strike from Casemiro and a Sven Botman own goal.

Read More
Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player who can be 'really proud' of performanc...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guimaraes started the game after serving a three-game suspension for his semi-final dismissal against Southampton, and Eddie Howe revealed after the match that the midfielder, replaced by Joe Willock in the 79th minute, had suffered an ankle injury.

Most Popular

United’s head coach said: “Bruno twisted his ankle. I think he did similar, I can’t remember the game, but not too long ago in a match. He was in a bit of pain. We don’t think it’s serious at the moment, but let’s wait and see.”

Asked about his decision to replace Sean Longstaff with Alexander Isak at the break, Howe said: "Sean was just a tactical switch, 2-0 down, cup final, I didn’t feel we had a minute to waste to chase the game, so we brought Alex.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United is consoled at the final whistle.
Eddie HoweManchester UnitedWembleyJoe WillockSouthamptonSean Longstaff