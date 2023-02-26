Manchester United won 2-0 at Wembley this afternoon thanks to a strike from Casemiro and a Sven Botman own goal.

Guimaraes started the game after serving a three-game suspension for his semi-final dismissal against Southampton, and Eddie Howe revealed after the match that the midfielder, replaced by Joe Willock in the 79th minute, had suffered an ankle injury.

United’s head coach said: “Bruno twisted his ankle. I think he did similar, I can’t remember the game, but not too long ago in a match. He was in a bit of pain. We don’t think it’s serious at the moment, but let’s wait and see.”

Asked about his decision to replace Sean Longstaff with Alexander Isak at the break, Howe said: "Sean was just a tactical switch, 2-0 down, cup final, I didn’t feel we had a minute to waste to chase the game, so we brought Alex.”

