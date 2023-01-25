Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player with 'mental strength' after Carabao Cup win

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton had had a first-half goal disallowed for offside, and the midfielder had also missed a second-half chance.

However, the 26-year-old didn't let his head drip – and he was there to finish when substitute Alexander Isak drove down the right and delivered a ball into the six-yard box.

“He’s mentally very strong,” said United's head coach. “His own journey at Newcastle would sort of epitomise that really. “He’s someone who has real resilience, and doesn’t get flustered either way, in success or more disappointing moments.

“When we needed him again, he was on the spot from Alex’s really good play out wide. I’m really pleased for Joe whenever he scores, because he feeds off that confidence that goals bring. I thought he played very well tonight.”

United are now just 90 minutes from the final at Wembley, with the second leg taking place next Tuesday night at St James's Park.

Newcastle United's Joelinton celebrates scoring the winner.

"I think early in the game we started really well, created chances and moments that maybe on another day we’d have been expected to do better with,” said Howe. “(The goal) didn’t come, and we needed to show patience and keep our control. The game’s very evenly balanced. The tie’s halfway through. Long way to go.”

