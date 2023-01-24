Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's response to Anthony Gordon transfer question after Carabao Cup win

Howe spoke to the media after tonight's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win over Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium. The game, which was decided by a second-half strike from Joelinton, kicked off amid talks with Everton over a move for the 21-year-old forward in this month’s transfer window.

Asked for an update on Gordon, United's head coach said: “Honestly, I’ve got no idea. I’ve been preparing for the game, so I’ve got no idea. But I wouldn’t comment on individual players anyway.

“I’ve got no idea if we’ve got any closer to anything, but we’re actively looking, I’ve said that. But, as of tonight, I have no update.”

Reflecting on the game, Howe said: “We were looking to win the game, that was our approach. I don’t think we were at our best, but we did enough to deserve to win.

