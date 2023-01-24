Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's response to Anthony Gordon transfer question after Carabao Cup win
Eddie Howe’s responded to questions on Newcastle United's interest in Anthony Gordon.
Howe spoke to the media after tonight's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win over Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium. The game, which was decided by a second-half strike from Joelinton, kicked off amid talks with Everton over a move for the 21-year-old forward in this month’s transfer window.
Asked for an update on Gordon, United's head coach said: “Honestly, I’ve got no idea. I’ve been preparing for the game, so I’ve got no idea. But I wouldn’t comment on individual players anyway.
“I’ve got no idea if we’ve got any closer to anything, but we’re actively looking, I’ve said that. But, as of tonight, I have no update.”
Reflecting on the game, Howe said: “We were looking to win the game, that was our approach. I don’t think we were at our best, but we did enough to deserve to win.