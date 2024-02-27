Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United edged through to the last eight of the FA Cup with a 4-3 penalty shootout win at Blackburn Rovers.

The match ended 1-1 after extra-time following goals in normal time from Anthony Gordon and Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics. Martin Dubravka, who made a number of key saves during the match, was Newcastle's hero in the shootout as he made two penalty saves to see the side progress to only their second FA Cup quarter-final in 18 years.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Following the match, Eddie Howe told Match of the Day: "I think there is only one emotion and that is relief. I think it was a hard-fought cup tie. Both sides gave everything to get the win and didn't give an inch but we are delighted to be in the hat for the next round.

"They packed the backline and packed the midfield so it was difficult for us to penetrate them. It could have been better but we got that first goal and it was a really well-worked goal.

"The lads kept their heads and remained calm and I think every penalty was taken well.

"I think when you see the season we have had and the situation we are in, this was never going to be an easy cup tie. Martin [Dubravka] made some great saves that we needed him to make and we also missed some golden opportunities in the final third.