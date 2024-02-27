Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle's home match against Everton has been brought forward a day to Tuesday, April 2 (7:30pm kick-off). The Magpies' following home game against Spurs has also been brought forward from a Saturday 3pm kick-off on April 13 to 12:30pm kick-off. Both matches will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

The impact of television broadcast picks on The Magpies' fixture schedule has been criticised by supporters so far this season, particularly for away matches. Newcastle have had just one 3pm kick-off away from St James' Park this season and have had to play recent away matches at Liverpool, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at later kick-off times due to television.

Newcastle's next Premier League away match at Chelsea has also been moved to a Monday night kick-off (8pm kick-off, March 11) for Sky Sports broadcast. It leaves Newcastle supporters with no way to get back to the North East via public transport.

Shortly after that, Newcastle will have three home matches in a row broadcast on TNT Sports. The Magpies' match against West Ham United on March 30 was brought forward to a 12:30pm kick-off.

The Everton and Spurs matches will follow either side of a rare Saturday 3pm kick-off away to Fulham on April 6.

Newcastle supporters group Wor Flags have hit out at the rearranged fixtures with a strong statement.

"Newcastle United fans are some of the most passionate and loyal fans around, dedicated to following our team around the country," the statement read. "It is that dedication and passion that is completely taken for granted by TV companies and football's governing bodies. To date, we have only had one Saturday 3pm kick-off away from home this season.

"Late announcements of games to suit broadcasters and those watching on TV has a huge impact on the fans they all claim are the lifeblood of the game.