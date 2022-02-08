Eddie Howe names two new Newcastle United signings on the bench against Everton
Bruno Guimaraes has been named on the bench for Everton’s visit to St James’s Park.
Newcastle United take on Frank Lampard's side at St James’s Park tonight (7.45pm kick-off) looking for a second successive Premier League victory following last month’s 1-0 win over Leeds United.
The relegation-threatened club has signed Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett since Jonjo Shelvey scored at Elland Road.
And left-back Targett, signed on loan from Aston Villa, has made the starting XI along with Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, signed earlier last month. Guimaraes and Burn are on the bench.
Midfielder Guimaraes joined the club on transfer deadline day from Olympique Lyonnais in a deal worth £35million plus add-ons.
And United head coach Eddie Howe said: “He’s got that calmness and composure. He’s got a creative eye. He’s a very intelligent footballer, his positioning is very good. He wants the ball continually. So that’s all the traits that a very good midfielder needs. I think there will be a period of adjustment, just with the pace of the Premier League. There always is when you come from a different league.
"In my opinion this is the quickest, most physical league in the world. So I think he’ll have to get up to speed with that very quickly, but, given his intelligence, I think he will. I think he’ll be an outstanding player for us.”
Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League – and a point adrift of safety – ahead of the fixture.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Burn, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes.