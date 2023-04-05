Eddie Howe names 'under the radar' Newcastle United player who deserves more credit
One Newcastle United player doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, according to Eddie Howe.
Joe Willock grabbed the headlines for his goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win home win over Manchester United, but Howe was quick to highlight the contribution of Sean Longstaff, his midfield partner, after the Premier League game.
Longstaff has been a fixture in Howe’s third-placed team this season – the 25-year-old has started all but four of the club’s 27 Premier League games so far this season – and his performances in Newcastle’s three-man midfield often go “under the radar”, according to Howe.
“I thought Sean and Joe were terrific, but then I thought all three midfielders were terrific, with Bruno (Guimaraes) included too,” said United’s head coach. “Sean goes under the radar, for me, in terms of getting the recognition his performances deserve. I thought he was really, really good in this game.
"Joe will get the headlines because of his goal, but I think his performances have been steadily improving in the last few weeks. I’ve been really pleased with both of those players.”
Meanwhile, Howe was coy yesterday when asked about the availability of Willock for tonight’s game against West Ham United at the London Stadium.
“I haven't seen him this morning,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “I don't know. It's too early.
“We're reasonably OK. There's a few tired bodies in the squad, because it was a really big physical effort for us in the game, but hopefully nothing too major.”