Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstaff has been a fixture in Howe’s third-placed team this season – the 25-year-old has started all but four of the club’s 27 Premier League games so far this season – and his performances in Newcastle’s three-man midfield often go “under the radar”, according to Howe.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“I thought Sean and Joe were terrific, but then I thought all three midfielders were terrific, with Bruno (Guimaraes) included too,” said United’s head coach. “Sean goes under the radar, for me, in terms of getting the recognition his performances deserve. I thought he was really, really good in this game.

"Joe will get the headlines because of his goal, but I think his performances have been steadily improving in the last few weeks. I’ve been really pleased with both of those players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Howe was coy yesterday when asked about the availability of Willock for tonight’s game against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff vies with Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez at St James' Park.

“I haven't seen him this morning,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “I don't know. It's too early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad