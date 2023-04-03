Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reveals Joe Willock injury concern

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willock was taken off in second half, and Howe revealed after the game that the midfielder had felt his hamstring.

Asked if the team had come through the match unscathed ahead of Wednesday night’s game against West Ham United at the London Stadium, United’s head coach said: "I’m unsure at the moment.

“Joe Willock’s the obvious one. He was feeling his hamstring, but he wasn’t sure if it was cramp or something more sinister. So we’ll wait and see. A couple more players just nursing little things because of the physical game that it was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe lost Miguel Almiron to a thigh problem last month, and the midfielder is still four weeks away from a return.

Speaking last week, Howe said: “He’s making really good progress. I think he’s pain-free. I don’t think there’s any long-term issues. I think it’s just a case of that’s the time it will take for the muscle to full heal.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe with goalscorer Joe Willock, who felt his hamstring during the win over Manchester United.

“So I think we’re four weeks off (a comeback), maybe slightly less. But yeah, he’s making really good progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High energy

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s third successive win saw them avenge February’s Carabao Cup final defeat.

"It was an important win, and mostly it was a really good performance from the players,” Howe told BBC Match of the Day. “It was really high energy, high quality – and a lot of chances created.

"We kept knocking on the door. Tribute to our fitness levels today. In my opinion, we got stronger in the game, even though we were giving so much to it. Our substitutes made a big difference to it too. They played a big part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are a team of really good athletes, and we want to use that and play a high-energy, high-pressing style.