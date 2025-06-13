Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is now one of the longest serving managers in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe will celebrate four years in charge of Newcastle United in November and that will allow the Magpies boss to reflect on what has been an incredible upturn in fortunes at St James Park.

The former Bournemouth boss inherited a side sat in the Premier League relegation zone after failing to win any of their first 11 games of the season under predecessor Steve Bruce and interim manager Graeme Jones. That run continued under Howe as the new man in charge failed to win any of his first three games in charge before a Callum Wilson goal saw off Burnley at St James Park.

Fuelled by the impact of Howe’s methods and an ambitious first transfer under the ownership of a PIF-led consortium, Newcastle raced away from the Premier League relegation zone and had secured a mid-table finish by the time the Premier League season came to a close.

Howe’s first full season in charge brought a first major cup final since 1999 and a return to the Champions League for the first time in two decades as the Magpies upset the odds to land third place in the Premier League table. But the biggest achievement of Howe’s reign came in March when his side ended United’s 70-year wait for major silverware with a 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool before securing a second tilt at the Champions League with anothe top five finish.

Managers across the Premier League have come and gone during Howe’s St James Park reign and Thomas Frank’s appointment at Tottenham Hotspur means the former Brentford manager will follow in the footsteps of Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ange Postecoglou to become the fourth Spurs boss Howe has faced during his time in charge of the Magpies.

But how does the duration of Howe’s Newcastle reign compared to other managers across the top flight of English football?

The longest-serving current Premier League managers

Thomas Frank (Tottenham Hotspur) - 1 day David Moyes (Everton) - 4 months Graham Potter (West Ham United) - 5 months Vitor Pereira (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - 5 months Ruben Amorim (Manchester United) - 6 months Scott Parker (Burnley) - 11 months Regis Le Bris (Sunderland) - 11 months Arne Slot (Liverpool) - 11 points Enzo Maresca (Chelsea) - 11 months Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton and Hove Albion) - 11 months Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace) - 1 year, 3 months Nuno Espirito Santo (Nottingham Forest) - 1 year, 5 months Daniel Farke (Leeds United) - 1 year, 11 months Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) - 1 year, 11 months Unai Emery (Aston Villa) - 2 years, 7 months Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) - 3 years, 11 months Marco Silva (Fulham) - 3 years, 11 months Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - 5 years, 5 months Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - 8 years, 11 months