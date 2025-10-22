Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica: Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes scored against Jose Mourinho’s side in the Champions League at St James’ Park.

One big talking point from Newcastle United’s 3-0 Champions League win over Benfica at St James’ Park was the incredible assist from goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Anthony Gordon’s opener before Pope was instrumental in doubling the hosts’ lead in the second half.

The Magpies’ goalkeeper collected the ball before launching a 65-yard throw into the Benfica half to release substitute Harvey Barnes, who applied the finish to make it 2-0.

Barnes then completed the convincing win as he rounded off a swift attacking move to grab his second of the game.

In a night where Gordon grabbed a goal and an assist, Newcastle picked up their joint biggest ever Champions League home win and Barnes scored twice, Pope’s throw was still a big talking point afterwards.

Reflecting on his opening goal, Barnes said: “That was an unlikely assist from Popey!

“It was just in the moment and it opened up really nicely. It was a great throw, it felt like it was in the air forever, it breaks and it’s sort of instinct from there. Get your head down, get yourself in the box and keep your composure.

“That came at a great time to give us a cushion on the game and gave us confidence.”

Eddie Howe reacts to Nick Pope ‘thing of beauty’

Pope was voted into the six-man Newcastle leadership group earlier this month and demonstrated his commanding presence in goal with another clean sheet and his first professional assist against Benfica in the Champions League.

For a goalkeeper whose distribution with his feet is often called into question, there was no doubting the quality of his long throw on Tuesday night.

“Yeah, it is,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said. “I mean, it's a thing of beauty. We needed that second goal.

“We've been working on, not necessarily that throw with Nick, but certain parts of his distribution to make us more efficient distribution of goalkeepers these days is so important.

“But that was a sort of spontaneous moment and Harvey finished it brilliantly. So, delighted for both players.”

Newcastle United back in Premier League action

Newcastle will be looking to build on a convincing Champions League win back in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies host Fulham (3pm kick-off) eyeing a third straight home win while bouncing back from last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion that left them sitting 14th in the table with nine points from their opening eight games.

Newcastle have scored more goals in three Champions League matches (8), than they have managed so far in the Premier League this season (7).

But Pope still leads the way for clean sheets in the Premier League, having kept five in Newcastle’s opening eight games. The 33-year-old has also kept two in the Champions League to take his overall record to seven clean sheets in 11 appearances so far this campaign.

“Tough to say in October, I think,” Pope responded when asked if he was playing his best football at Newcastle at the moment.

“But, yeah, I feel in a really good space myself and my game. Body feels really good. So, yeah, I feel like I've built well off a good pre-season and, yeah, happy with where I am.”