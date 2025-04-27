Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will be without Jason Tindall for the upcoming trip to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tindall was shown his third yellow card of the 2024-25 season as Newcastle beat Ipswich Town 3-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Newcastle assistant manager was booked by referee Michael Salisbury during the match but appeared confused at the decision. Tindall then asked fourth official Jeremy Simpson why he was booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League rules state that a member of a club’s coaching staff booked three times over the course of the season must serve a one-match ban. In addition, six bookings result in a two-match ban, nine a three-match ban and 12 a misconduct charge.

Jason Tindall banned for Newcastle United

Tindall’s booking against Ipswich was his third of the season which means he will serve a touchline ban for next Sunday’s match at Brighton (2pm kick-off).

With Howe only just returning from illness, Tindall’s role on the touchline has come into sharper focus. The Newcastle assistant has taken charge of the side for the last three Premier Leauge matches and Howe stressed that Tindall took ‘most’ of the touchline responsibilities for the Ipswich match.

“It was great with the result,” Howe said about his return to action. “It makes a big difference. I was lacking in energy so JT [Tindall] took most of the reins from the touchline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously my ability to shout is reduced but I'm just pleased that I was able to lead the team and be back out where I love to be.

“I think we over-egg the importance of the touchline, really, because players can't hear what you're saying anyway. So you think they can, but they can't. So I was just pleased to lead the team and very pleased with how we played.”

Eddie Howe baffled by Jason Tindall booking

When asked about Tindall’s booking, Howe said: “Yeah, he was [booked]. It baffles me why, to be honest, because I was right there and I saw and heard everything.

“But to a degree, I think it's aimed purely at trying to stop Jason managing. But I was the one back in the dugout so I don't see the issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Howe played down the blow of being without Tindall on the touchline at Brighton as he added: “Yeah, again, let’s not over-egg it.

“The bigger blow would be losing a player. We're just there to support and help the players. And we'll still be doing that.”

Newcastle have been dealt numerous player suspensions so far this season with Joelinton, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar suspended for accumulating five yellow cards in the opening 19 games of the Premier League season.

Schar and Anthony Gordon have also served three-match suspensions after being sent off in matches this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have no player suspension issues for the Brighton match though midfielder Joelinton is an injury doubt after missing the Ipswich match due to a knee issue.

Newcastle United looking to secure Champions League qualification

Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Ipswich takes them back to third in the Premier League table with four games left to play.

After the Brighton match, The Magpies host Chelsea at St James’ Park before travelling to Arsenal and then hosting Everton on the final day.

Following a UEFA coefficient rule change, the top five places in the Premier League will qualify for next season’s Champions League.