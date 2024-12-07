Newcastle United travel to face a Brentford side who have found a real eye for goal this season despite losing top scorer Ivan Toney.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford sold Toney, who had scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for the club, to Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund-owned side Al Ahli for £40million in the summer. But The Bees are yet to really feel the loss of Toney from their attack this season having scored 27 goals in their opening 14 matches.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa celebrate. | Getty Images

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have stepped up in Toney’s absence, scoring eight goals each. Newcastle have managed just one more goal as a team in the Premier League this season compared to the Brentford attacking duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe was asked about the sale of Toney and whether Brentford’s response was a welcome reminder of how teams can adapt for the better after losing key players.

“Yeah absolutely because the game never stops and you can't get fixated on believing one player makes the team, it's never that clear-cut,” said the Newcastle head coach. “Sometimes to evolve the team you have to lose a player and then you can bring a different dynamic to the side.

“Brentford have done that really well, their recruitment has always been really strong and that has continued to be the case. They're a different team without Ivan in it but they're still a very effective team when you look at the goals they're scoring and they've got a lot of pace in the front areas and a lot for us to try and control.”

Toney made four appearances for Newcastle as a youngster but regularly found the net against his former club for Brentford, scoring three goals in five appearances.