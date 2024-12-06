Eddie Howe admitted there were a few ‘tired bodies’ in his Newcastle United squad following Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali were both withdrawn in the match due to fatigue issues while Alexander Isak got through 90 minutes despite being a doubt ahead of kick-off with a knock.

While the trio are expected to travel to Brentford on Saturday (3pm kick-off), Howe provided a fitness update on his squad ahead of the match.

“There were some tired bodies in the team,” he said. “Sandy was getting cramp with 10-15 minutes to go, Anthony was fatigued when he came off after a very good performance from him. Alex was tired too.”

Kieran Trippier missed Wednesday’s match due to ‘illness’ and remains a doubt for the trip to the G-Tech Community Stadium.

“He’s improving,” Howe said on Trippier. “We’ll see [if he’s available] today.”

Sven Botman is also back in full training but is understood to be a few weeks away from a return to competitive action after being out since March with an ACL injury. Jamaal Lascelles remains out with the same problem while Emil Krafth is sidelined with a broken collar bone.

On Botman, Howe added: “He's doing well. The initial moments in training were very much passive and making sure he didn't do too many duels, working on his technical work but now he is fully training.

“We've done a couple of 11v11s with him and he's looked good in those 11v11s but is still a few weeks off playing competitively. He looks and feels good. It's all about rhythm for Sven now.”