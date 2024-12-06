Newcastle United are finally seeing the best from Sandro Tonali almost a season and a half after his £52million arrival from AC Milan.

Tonali became an almost instant fan-favourite on Tyneside with a goal and man-of-the-match display on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa last August. But since then, the Italian has struggled to reach those heights as he faced a 10-month betting ban and limited starts since his return.

The 24-year-old has shone in Newcastle’s last two matches playing in the No. 6 role that he was initially signed to occupy in the side.

When asked why it has taken so long for Tonali to be used effectively in the Newcastle side, head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: “Because we've had Bruno [Guimaraes] in there who has been absolutely magnificent for us for a long period of time.

“So before changing the dynamic of that role for Bruno which, if you look at the best 6s in the Premier League, Bruno would absolutely be right up there for me and he's the fulcrum of the team so if you change that dynamic there's benefits of course if a player has different qualities but there's a knock-on effect the other way.

“I felt it was time to change and it doesn't mean that position has changed because against Liverpool there was a lot of rotation, a lot of utilising players in different positions so a different kind of structure for us.”

Tonali was withdrawn in the closing stages of the 3-3 draw with Liverpool due to cramp after an impressive midfield display. But Howe played down the suggestion Tonali playing in the No. 6 role has been a ‘breakthrough’ for the player.

“I probably wouldn’t put it that way,” said The Magpies’ boss. “He’s done really well in the last two games, I’ve been absolutely delighted with his performances. Most importantly for me there has been a good dynamic in midfield, I think that’s been really pleasing to see.

“It’s not about the individual player, it’s about bringing players together and how that affects the team. The Chelsea game in the cup, he did really well then. His Nottingham Forest performance off the bench, I thought he was a game-changer there. I think he’s performed really well in recent weeks.”