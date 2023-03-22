The FES has been designed to reinforce long-term fan engagement and will impact all Premier League clubs. In November 2022, clubs approved the introduction of a FES.

Clubs have agreed to commit to the key elements of the Premier League’s FES which involve listening and collaborating with supporters. It forms a minimum baseline for supporter engagement expected of Premier League clubs. The full framework is detailed at: nufc.co.uk/media/75369/fan-engagement-standard-march-2023-final.pdf.

While following the framework, clubs will implement their own approaches to fan engagement.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak (C) celebrates with supporters after the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on March 17, 2023. - Newcastle won the game 2-1. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Newcastle United’s approach to the Fan Engagement Standard

Last week, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes attended a Down Syndrome football training session at the Newcastle United Foundation.

As per the FES, each club’s fan engagement strategy and the establishment of a new Fan Advisory Board must be led by a nominated board-level official.

Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales has been named as the club’s representative.

“We are committed to collaborative and constructive engagement with supporters on a consistent basis, ensuring all fans have an opportunity to inform the club’s decision-making at all levels,” Eales said.

The club also states that ‘heritage assets’ including club colours, club crest and the club name will be in scope for fan discussion as part of the FES.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters discusses Fan Engagement Standard

Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters, said: "Supporters have always been the lifeblood of football and Premier League fans are known around the world for their passion and enthusiasm.

"There is no doubt they are essential to the ongoing success of the game, so I am delighted to introduce the new Fan Engagement Standard.

"It is vital we ensure the voices of supporters are not only heard in the stands, but also when it comes to having a say on key issues relating to their clubs.

"The Standard puts structures in place to establish consistency across the League and improve transparency.

"Clubs already carry out a great deal of work in this area, and the Standard is the next step in enhancing these collective efforts.

"It builds on existing work and is integral to ensuring fan consultation and regular dialogue is embedded across all policies and practices.

"In committing to the Standard, Premier League clubs have agreed to take their fan engagement work even further. It provides a framework to support clubs in developing their existing work and introduces a number of core commitments, including the introduction of Fan Advisory Boards and the requirement for each club to nominate a board-level official responsible for fan engagement.