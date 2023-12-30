'Doesn't seem' - Eddie Howe questions awkward Liverpool v Newcastle United decision
Liverpool v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe was asked about the awkward scheduling of the New Year's Day game at Anfield.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eddie Howe feels more consideration needs to be given towards supporters with Newcastle United's upcoming match being played at Liverpool at 8pm on New Year's Day.
With limited trains and the late kick-off time, away supporters will not be able to travel to and from the match on the same day, meaning an overnight stay or early Tuesday morning return will be required. The match was originally scheduled for December 30 but was moved for Sky Sports' Monday Night Football slot on January 1.
And when asked about supporters' frustrations surrounding the arrangement of the fixture, Howe said: "I always understand those frustrations.
"The first thought always needs to be for the supporters in terms of kick-off times and where games are played and when. That doesn't seem to be the case."
Newcastle's matches against Liverpool are regularly selected for live television broadcast though The Magpies rarely come out on the winning side. Howe's side have suffered late heartbreak in each of the last two seasons against Liverpool, conceding a 98th minute winner on their previous visit to Anfield last August and conceding two goals in the latter stages of the match to lose 2-1 at St James' Park at the start of the current campaign.