Liverpool v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe was asked about the awkward scheduling of the New Year's Day game at Anfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe feels more consideration needs to be given towards supporters with Newcastle United's upcoming match being played at Liverpool at 8pm on New Year's Day.

With limited trains and the late kick-off time, away supporters will not be able to travel to and from the match on the same day, meaning an overnight stay or early Tuesday morning return will be required. The match was originally scheduled for December 30 but was moved for Sky Sports' Monday Night Football slot on January 1.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when asked about supporters' frustrations surrounding the arrangement of the fixture, Howe said: "I always understand those frustrations.

"The first thought always needs to be for the supporters in terms of kick-off times and where games are played and when. That doesn't seem to be the case."