Eddie Howe was left frustrated as Newcastle United squandered a big opportunity to take a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Alexander Isak cancelled out Nicolas Jackson’s opening goal before Cole Palmer put Chelsea back in front early in the second half.

There was then some boos directed at one decision Howe made during the match which came when Sandro Tonali was withdrawn on the 68 minute mark. The Italian midfielder has completed just one full match since signing for the club last summer and some of the away end made their feelings clear when he was selected to come off once again.

Responding to the boos, Howe said: “I understand the supporters love Sandro and want to see him stay on the pitch but every decision I make, in my eyes, is for the benefit of the team and with the view of the games coming up. Sandro can only do his bit that he becomes indispensible but I think there's more to come from him.”

After that, Isak had a chance to draw Newcastle level again with 15 minutes remaining but was unable to get a shot away despite Joelinton and Sean Longstaff standing in space with the goal gaping.

Howe cut a frustrated figure on the touchline when the opportunity was squandered and explained his emotions after the game.

“Of course you’re frustrated when you miss a great chance to score but whenever you slow something down and replay it looks clear but at the moment, Alex is moving at 100 miles an hour and he’s got to make split-second decisions,” the Newcastle head coach explained. “I thought Joey was there to tap it in but it wasn’t to be for us.

“I thought Alex’s general game was good, he scored a great goal for us, a really good team goal and that’ll do him the world of good. He had another chance with a header and I just think the last couple of weeks he’s beginning to get the chances his game deserves.”

On the match itself, Howe said: “I thought it was a really high-level game. I thought it was two really good teams. I thought it was a brave performance by us but the game was decided by a couple of moments.

"I am proud of what the players gave today, if we continue to play as we are then the results will come.”