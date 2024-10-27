Pundit reacts to ‘incredible’ thing Chelsea star did v Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe’s side were defeated for the third time this season as they were downed 2-1 by Chelsea.

Newcastle United were defeated 2-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge following goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer.

Newcastle United were behind very early on, but had their blushes saved by VAR when Palmer was ruled offside before he struck past Nick Pope. However, they didn’t remain level for too long before Jackson tapped home Pedro Neto’s inviting ball to give his side the lead.

It was the worst possible start for the Magpies, one made possible due to some brilliant play by Palmer. The England international, who scored his seventh goal of the season just moments after half-time to win his side the game, hit a brilliant pass to Neto which caught Tino Livramento out of position and allowed the Portuguese international to square for Jackson.

Speaking about the goal on PLP, Don Hutchinson was in awe of Palmer’s contribution to the goal: “What a pass that is from Cole Palmer – it’s incredible.

“It’s not just all about the assist, it’s the ball before the assist from Palmer that made that goal. Nicolas Jackson is bang in form for Chelsea, I’m glad to see him doing well.”

The defeat leaves Newcastle United 12th in the Premier League table with 12 points from nine games. They now trail the Blues, who they face at St James’ Park again on Wednesday, this time in a huge Carabao Cup clash, by five points.