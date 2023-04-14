Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United player's 'angry' response to decision

Wilson was left out of the third-placed club’s starting XI against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium last weekend – despite scoring two goals against West Ham United three days earlier.

The striker ended up coming off the bench and playing a key role as Newcastle came from behind to win 2-1.

Speaking about the game on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson said: “Bittersweet, I can’t lie. I scored a brace in the week against West Ham, then, the next minute, I find myself on the bench again.

“It was one of them performances where you’re angry. It’s a frustrating one. But the manager makes a decision, and you stand by it, obviously.

“I was called upon, and it was just ‘right, OK, you’ve got 45 minutes to affect the game – and prove why it was the wrong decision to put me on the bench’. That’s all you can do. How you react is sometimes bigger than anything. I stayed professional.”

Howe was asked about Wilson's comments ahead of tomorrow's game against Aston Villa.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson ahead head coach Eddie Howe.

“The reaction’s the key thing,” said Howe. “It's controlling the emotions, and sometimes keeping your thoughts inside, although I'm very open to conversations with any player.

