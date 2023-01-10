Burn and Joelinton were on target in a 2-0 win over Leicester City at St James’s Park tonight. The result, which followed Saturday’s FA Cup defeat, saw the club reach the last four of the competition for the first time in more than 47 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Delighted to achieve that," said head coach Howe. “It’s what we wanted pre-game, determined to try and get into the semi-final.

"Performance level, I thought, was very, very good tonight. The players were excellent from start to finish, created a lot of chances, but their goalkeeper played very well to keep us out for a period of time. Great performance.”

Burn broke the deadlock with his weaker right foot after a goalless hour at a sold-out St James’s Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the strike lifted the roof at the stadium where boyhood fan Burn had once watched his heroes from the East Stand.

“Brilliant moment for him and the supporters,” said Howe. “If you’re a betting man, there’s no way you’re ever putting money on Dan Burn’s right foot opening the scoring in any game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United's Dan Burn celebrates his goal with his team-mates.

“The goal was actually a thing of beauty. Won the ball high up the pitch, and he’s driven in with the ball, and what a finish with his right foot, because it was a tight angle. I’m delighted for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s here with his family, and his story’s well known. Nights and moments like that make football what it is.”

Blyth-born Burn, signed from Brighton and Hove Albion a year ago, spoke about an “amazing” moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old said: "I used to sit in the East Stand. You always want to score in front of the Gallowgate end. To do that in front of my family was amazing.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like to get forward, and it's entertaining watching a guy my size running into the box.”