Big Newcastle United update on Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Carabao Cup tie

Saint-Maximin – who missed Saturday’s game after complaining of sickness on the eve of the third-round tie – is on the bench for tonight's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

Speaking on Saint-Maximin’s absence after the FA Cup loss, head coach Eddie Howe said: “It was a huge disappointment that he did miss out.

"We felt that this was an ideal game for him to build his fitness and match time after his hamstring injury. Sometimes, these things are just meant to be. It happened, and hopefully he’ll be back soon.

“We hope to just get Maxi back to full fitness, because he’s a game-changer. He’s a match-winner. I think you could see tonight, with him in the team, that result is potentially different. All we can do is get him back, and get him back to his best as quickly as possible.”

Howe has made eight changes to the team beaten at Hillsborough.

Striker Callum Wilson – who also missed the FA Cup game – leads the line, with Howe having reverted to the team which held Premier League leaders Arsenal to a goalless draw a week ago.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, recalled from a loan spell at Manchester United, is cup-tied.

Meanwhile, the quarter-final, which comes ahead of a Premier League fixture against Fulham on Sunday, has “taken on huge importance” for the club, which hasn’t won a major trophy since 1969, according to Howe.

“The fact it’s earlier in the season, you have a better chance of playing your stronger team,” said Howe.

“Saturday’s game, the timing, that was difficult because of Tuesday’s upcoming game. It was very quick turnaround on the back of a congested league period. But the Carabao Cup, in the latter stages, now takes on huge importance.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson.

