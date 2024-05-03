Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Hall is set for a run of matches before he signs permanently for Newcastle United this summer.

The 19-year-old endured a difficult start to his loan spell from Chelsea as he hardly featured for Newcastle’s first-team until April. After starting just one of Newcastle’s opening 29 Premier League matches, Hall has now started three of the last five.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

His loan move is set to become permanent for £28million this summer when a performance-related obligation to buy clause is triggered. Before that, Hall is likely to continue at left-back for United’s final four matches of the campaign.

Injuries to the likes of Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have left head coach Eddie Howe with few defensive options heading into the final weeks of the campaign. But in Hall, he has an improving player who is growing more dependable by the game.

“I think he's doing really well at the moment, I think he's got renewed confidence from playing and being involved, which really only that involvement can give you,” Howe said. “I think his game has come on the back of that really.

“I thought we saw really good signs from him against Sheffield United, I think he used the ball really well.

“Did well with the players around him, building those relationships which is always difficult when you come into the team. Really happy with him at the moment.”