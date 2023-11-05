Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle won the match 1-0 with Gordon scoring his fourth goal of the season in the second half. The strike was subject to three VAR checks for the ball going out of play, a foul by Joelinton on Gabriel and Gordon being offside before it was eventually given.

The decision left Arsenal boss Arteta furious as he told reporters after the match at St James’ Park: “How the hell this goal stands?

“It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed. It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal.”

But Howe somewhat disagreed with the Spaniard, as he said: “We’re stood by the side of the pitch seeing VAR on the screen but with no pictures. I haven’t seen anything other than what I saw at the time. It looked a good goal to me.

“Maybe he’s seen something I haven’t. I’ve only seen it with the naked eye, live.

“I had no idea what was going on with the VAR checks eithers so we were in the lap of the gods really waiting like everyone else in the stadium. With every check it was going through, you’re thinking they’re going to find something wrong with it.

“It’s very bizarre to have three VAR checks but the goal was given.”