Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game in the second half which was finally awarded following three VAR checks for the ball going out of play, a foul by Joelinton on Gabriel and an offside against Gordon. The VAR check lasted five minutes before the goal was finally awarded.

Reflecting on the goal, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta launched an explosive rant, admitting the decision to award the goal left him feeling ‘sick’.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“How the hell this goal stands?” Arteta told reporters after the defeat. “It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal.

“It’s so difficult to compete at this level and this is an absolute disgrace. They are a top team but this makes me feel sick.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this.”