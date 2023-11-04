Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game as Newcastle made it seven Premier League games unbeaten, handing Arsenal their first league defeat of the campaign in the process.

During the match, The Magpies had Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy forced off due to injury. Burn was withdrawn at half-time after falling awkwardly on his back while Murphy was a surprise inclusion on the bench after suffering a dislocated shoulder but the winger came on and appeared to suffer another dislocation that will now require surgery.

"Tough game,” Howe admitted afterwards. “Massive win, full credit to players for what they gave today it was a battling performance.

“Both sides good but maybe not in ways we're both known it was a midfield scrap, physical and a lot of duels and thankfully we came out on top.

“We're stretched with injuries and lost players to injuries within the game again. Two that we can't do a lot about. Dan jumps for the ball, lands on his back and is in a lot of pain so that looks worrying for us.

“We'll have to see how Dan's injury is, we don't won't to lose him because he gives us so much in different ways.”

Burn is now a doubt for the upcoming Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund as well as next weekend’s Premier League match at AFC Bournemouth as his back injury is assessed further.

Meanwhile, Murphy is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines as he prepares for surgery on his shoulder.

And Howe admitted it was a risk to bring the winger on just 10 days after he initially dislocated his shoulder in the 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

“With Jacob we knew there was a chance he could do his shoulder again but he was prepared to take the risk,” Howe added.

“Unfortunately now we lose him now to an operation so it's a difficult moment but the players responded superbly.

“With Jacob we had various discussions with the medical team and we felt that it was a risk putting him back on the pitch but it was a risk he was prepared to take and that the medical team were prepared to take.

“We were in the knowledge that potentially he could do it again and when you have a dislocation there's a chance you can dislocate it again and it looks like he has so he will definitely need that operation.

“Off the top of my head I'm not sure but it will probably be around three months I think.”

Three months on the sidelines means Murphy will be out of action until February, adding to The Magpies’ growing injury list.