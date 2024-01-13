Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United message regarding Callum Wilson's injury remains consistent despite the striker's teasing update issued this week.

Wilson has missed Newcastle's last two matches due to a calf issue and has been ruled out of Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester City (5:30pm kick-off). Following the striker's injury, Howe ruled Wilson out until the trip to Aston Villa at the end of January.

But Wilson, speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, gave a coy update regarding his return date.

"It could be a few weeks before I decide I'm fit again or it could be a little longer," he said. "I'll see what results are happening on the pitch!

“I came back in good shape and I also push things as much as I can push them to make myself available to the team and it’s been coming to the detriment of myself. The last two injuries I have had I have got injured again just after in quick succession because I probably need more time."

But when asked about Wilson's comments about potentially being out longer than initially expected, Howe responded: "Well, he hasn't told me if that's the case!

"We are well aware of what Callum's injury is and the timescale on it. We hope that he can be back in and around the Aston Villa game, that's what we're looking at. Obviously, if it takes a bit longer, we'll take that time but we don't see it being a long-term issue."

Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, Joelinton has been ruled out for at least six weeks with a thigh injury while Jacob Murphy is back in light training following shoulder surgery. Murphy could also return later this month but things are less clear regarding Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock.

Barnes is approaching four months out due to a foot injury after the club decided against surgery before the winger suffered a set-back. Any further set-backs risk ending Barnes' season early.

Anderson suffered a back injury back in October and hasn't been seen in action since while Joe Willock returned briefly from an Achilles injury before suffering a set-back that has ruled him out since November.

"Harvey is getting closer," Howe said. "He hasn't trained with the group but he's been running on the grass, had his boots back on and kicking balls around. We're pleased with his progress currently but he still has a long way to go.

“Elliot is continuing his rehab from a stress fracture in his back. It’s been a difficult injury to manage for him and he’s not been very active for a long period of time, he’s trying to let his back heal. I think he has another scan next week so hopefully that’ll give us good news and he can start to build up his work.