'Close' - Newcastle United star spotted in training ahead of Man City after nine weeks out
Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided a positive update on Jacob Murphy's fitness.
Jacob Murphy is back in light training for Newcastle United following surgery on his dislocated shoulder.
The winger has been out on the grass ahead of Newcastle's Premier League match against Manchester City on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). While the City match is likely to come too soon for Murphy, it is hoped he will be back shortly after the two-week break for Newcastle.
The Magpies travel to Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round and Aston Villa back in the Premier League later this month.
Murphy suffered a repeat dislocated shoulder injury against Arsenal in November, 10 days after he suffered the same injury against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. The injury required surgery with Howe stating it would rule the player out for 'about nine weeks'.
Nine weeks have now passed since the operation and Howe has been able to provide an encouraging update.
"He's close," the Newcastle boss told The Gazette. "Jacob has joined in training with us not on a contact basis but on a non-contact basis.
"He's been in and around the team which has been great. His personality is really good so he's been a big player to have back with the first team."
Elsewhere, Newcastle have been hit with a fresh injury blow to Joelinton with the Brazilian ruled out for at least six weeks with a thigh injury. The Magpies currently have 10 players unavailable for Saturday's match against City at St James' Park with only Murphy and Callum Wilson claimed to be close to returning to action.