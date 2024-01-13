Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jacob Murphy is back in light training for Newcastle United following surgery on his dislocated shoulder.

The winger has been out on the grass ahead of Newcastle's Premier League match against Manchester City on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). While the City match is likely to come too soon for Murphy, it is hoped he will be back shortly after the two-week break for Newcastle.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies travel to Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round and Aston Villa back in the Premier League later this month.

Murphy suffered a repeat dislocated shoulder injury against Arsenal in November, 10 days after he suffered the same injury against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. The injury required surgery with Howe stating it would rule the player out for 'about nine weeks'.

Nine weeks have now passed since the operation and Howe has been able to provide an encouraging update.

"He's close," the Newcastle boss told The Gazette. "Jacob has joined in training with us not on a contact basis but on a non-contact basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been in and around the team which has been great. His personality is really good so he's been a big player to have back with the first team."