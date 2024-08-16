Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been made very public in recent weeks.

News of Newcastle's initial interest and four subsequent bids for the 24-year-old has all been leaked to the media. According to Mail Online, Newcastle’s latest offer is in the region of Palace’s £65million valuation for Guehi but may not be enough to persuade Palace to sell.

Palace chairman Steve Parish and Guehi himself have also gone on the record discussing the transfer interest this week. But United head coach Eddie Howe has so far refrained from commenting on the interest in Guehi out of respect.

When asked if the manner in which the transfer saga has played out through the media has frustrated him, Howe responded: “Not at all, I can only control myself and what I say, and I try to do that as well as I can but you’re not in control of every aspect of the deal and other clubs, sometimes even your own club, and that’s fine because there’s loads of different ways to work.

“I don’t comment on transfer speculation more out of respect for the other club and the player involved because if you comment on one then you have to comment on everybody. I don’t want to go down that road.

“I try to be very respectful knowing that’s how I want to be treated the other way when our players are getting linked with other football clubs. That’s why I do what I do.”

While Howe wouldn’t provide an update on Guehi specifically, he remains hopeful of signing a player before the end of the month.

"Hopeful yeah,” Howe added. “We’re working hard. There’s no lack of effort from our side but as I said earlier, nothing is close.”