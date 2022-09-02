Eddie Howe responds to Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle United claims
Eddie Howe has responded to claims that Newcastle United were time-wasting at Anfield.
Howe’s side were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool on Wednesday night – and Fabio Carvalho’s winner came in the 98th minute. Jurgen Klopp claimed after the game that the late goal was the “perfect response” to the game being “interrupted constantly” by Newcastle.
“It was a difficult game to play, because we didn’t play a lot,” said Liverpool’s manager. “The game was just interrupted constantly for some reason – and that doesn’t give you a chance to gain any momentum. It (Carvalho’s goal) was the perfect response to what had happened.”
Howe was asked about the interruptions at his press conference today ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Crystal Palace.
“Of course we refute it (the accusation of time-wasting),” said Howe. “If you look at just the pure physical side, we had one day less recovery – and then we’re playing at Anfield.
"Our players gave everything physically. Matt Targett hadn’t played a lot of football leading up to the game, and went down with cramp. Joelinton went down feeling his ribs, and had cramp.
"It was down to the preparation time we had. Liverpool had an extra day and of course the conditions of the game. It was a bit bitty in the second half with substitutions, and there was certainly no gamesmanship on our side. That’s just the way the game went.
Pressed on the claims of gamesmanship from Liverpool, Howe said he was “not concerned” by their view on his team’s performance.
“That’s their opinion,” said Howe. “I’m not concerned by their opinion.
"We know what we were trying to do. We were trying to win the game. I’ve given reasons as to why there were stoppages.
"Nick Pope went down twice, the first time he was feeling a bit dizzy, the second time, I think he fell on his back. I’m not sure there’s a lot we can do there.”
Howe felt that referee Andre Marriner should have blown his whistle before Carvalho netted.
"I thought the game should have ended with our last attack, looking at the time and having gone back through it,” said Howe.