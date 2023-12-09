Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe admitted it was 'nice to hear' Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praise his Newcastle United side amid an injury crisis.

Klopp was 'really impressed' by Newcastle following the 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League followed by the 1-0 win against Manchester United at St James' Park last weekend in which they named the same starting line-up. Howe's side have been without several key players in recent weeks due to various injury issues.

"I don't think I've ever praised [them] before, but I saw them playing [v Man United], and I was really impressed, I have to say 'wow'," Klopp said about Newcastle.

"They played the same team, pretty much exactly the same team like in Paris, and that was a big fight. Yes, it was not only a big fight, it was exceptional football, it was a commercial for pressing, counter-pressing and direct football, really good football."

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game as Newcastle United beat Manchester United 1-0.

Newcastle have since lost 3-0 to Everton as they look to bounce back at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). Klopp's Liverpool side are the only team to beat Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League this season as they came from behind with 10 men to snatch a 2-1 win.

While Howe admitted he didn't hear Klopp's praise of his side at the time, he values the Liverpool boss' opinion.

“It’s always nice to hear from people you respect," Howe said. "Jurgen is someone who undoubtedly we respect his opinion and what he has achieved in the game so that is nice to hear."