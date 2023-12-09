Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: The Premier League have announced the match officials for this weekend's match.

The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United's trip to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the match at the Tottenham Hotspur. Kavanagh recently officiated Newcastle's 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth last month.

He will be assisted by Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan with Tom Bramall as fourth official. Peter Bankes will be the VAR for Newcastle's match at Spurs with Harry Lennard as assistant. Bankes was referee for Newcastle's 2-2 draw at West Ham United in October.

Hammers boss David Moyes felt Brooks should have sent Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes off for two bookable offences in quick succession but the Brazilian escaped with a caution. Bankes was VAR for Newcastle's 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest last season which saw Elliot Anderson cruelly denied his first goal for the club for a contentious offside call against Sean Longstaff.

Spurs were at the centre of arguably the biggest VAR controversy of the Premier League season so far as they beat Liverpool 2-1. The match saw Liverpool have Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as well as a Luis Diaz goal incorrectly disallowed for offside following a major VAR blunder.

Spurs went on to claim a last-gasp win courtesy of a 96th-minute Joel Matip own goal. PGMOL admitted errors had been made in the match and there were complaints from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to replay the match, but the result at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium stood.

Newcastle have a decent record at Tottenham in recent seasons having only lost one of their four trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Magpies did the double over Spurs last season, winning 2-1 away and completing a 6-1 drubbing at St James' Park in the most recent meeting between the sides back in April.