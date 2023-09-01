News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Newcastle United respond to Manchester City Carabao Cup draw ‘error’

Eddie Howe has given his thoughts on the Carabao Cup draw ‘error’ which led to Newcastle United facing Manchester City in the third round later this month.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:39 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle host City at St James’ Park on Wednesday, September 27 live on Sky Sports. City have won the Carabao Cup in six of the last 10 seasons and will be looking to end a three year drought this campaign.

The Magpies were incorrectly allocated ball number 20 for the draw. Ball numbers are allocated in alphabetical order with the exception of ties that were yet to be concluded when the numbers were allocated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Newcastle were listed behind Championship side Norwich City, who were allocated ball 19. Had the balls been allocated correctly in alphabetical order as intended, The Magpies would have been ball 19 and The Canaries ball 20.

Most Popular

That would have seen Norwich host Man City while Newcastle would face a trip to fellow Premier League side Fulham.

Newcastle were also named in the Champions League ‘group of death’ alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Reflecting on the Carabao Cup draw, Howe said: “I’m not sure what to think really, you just laugh about it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s not a lot you can do, it’s just one of those weeks and one of those seasons for us where the start of the fixture list was very difficult and we’ve been tested.

“We’re playing a top team but I always think that makes you better anyway, playing against the elite teams brings your own game on so hopefully it’s a good thing for us at the start of the season.”

The EFL acknowledged the error but have denied any impact on the competition’s integrity, thus confirming the draw as valid.

An EFL spokesperson said via Express Sport: “The numbers for the Round Three draw of the Carabao Cup were allocated and communicated in advance of the draw taking place on Wednesday evening and were drawn in-line with the usual strict protocols and conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The League accepts that the list published was not in alphabetical order, however, under Cup rules, the draw does not require for numbers to be allocated on that basis as is demonstrated by those teams who progressed on Wednesday night.

“As a result, the EFL views the draw as completely valid with no impact to competition integrity.”

Related topics:Eddie HoweMagpiesManchester CityNorwich City