Callum Wilson’s first-half brace was cancelled out by goals from Mario Lemina and Hwang Hee-Chan as Newcastle stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six matches.

Newcastle were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Fabian Schar went down inside the box under Hwang’s challenge. Wolves boss Gary O’Neil claimed it was a ‘terrible’ decision to award The Magpies the penalty, and Howe accepted it was one that could have gone either way.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“Our one is a contentious penalty,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think Fabby has just got to the ball first so I can see why the referee has given the penalty but I haven’t seen the replay of it so I’m going live.

“Of course with the long delay I knew it was a tight call which thankfully went our way.”

Wilson converted from the spot to give Newcastle the lead at the break with his seventh goal of the season in only his fourth start.

But Howe had no complaints with the full-time result as Wolves equalised again.

“It probably was a fair result,” he added. “Two really good teams today, I thought we played really well and I thought they did, it was a really good spectacle.

“Frustrated having led not to have won the game but a good end to the game for us at 2-2 with the home crowd up, I thought it was a really good response from us in that last spell of the game.”

The match was Newcastle’s third in a busy week which has seen Elliot Anderson, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy and Sandro Tonali all drop out of the squad. As a result, Howe had to name a bench including two goalkeepers and five full-backs.

“Both teams [looked tired] but I thought our best spell of the game was in that late stage so I have to give my players credit,” The Magpies boss continued.